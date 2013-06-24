(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, June 24 Australian shares dived 1.5
percent on Monday as investors remained anxious about the
Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary stimulus and slowing
growth in China, causing financial and mining stocks to fall.
Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia was down
0.5 percent while National Australia Bank Ltd lost 1
percent.
BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 3.3 percent and rival Rio
Tinto Ltd lost 2.1 percent. Newcrest Mining,
which has fallen lmost without interruption since 2011, tumbled
7.9 percent to near 10-year-lows of A$9.53.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 69.7 points to finish the
session at 4,669.1, according to the latest data. The benchmark
fell 1.1 percent last week.
The Fed's plan to cut back on how much cheap money it pumps
into the world's biggest economy has raised concerns about the
impact on growth, and prompted sharp adjustments in global asset
markets.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index finished flat
or up 1 point to 4,364.
