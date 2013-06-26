(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, June 26 Australian shares snapped a
four-day decline and rose 1.6 percent on Wednesday, after Wall
Street rallied on improved investment and housing data and
China's central bank moved to calm fears about a credit crunch.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said late on Tuesday it
had helped some banks and was ready to act again as the lender
of last resort for those caught in a short-term
squeeze.
But concerns over slower growth in China and political
uncertainty in Canberra continued to hold Australian investors
back, pulling the index off an intra-day high.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 75.7 points to 4.731.7,
with both banks and miners bouncing back on short-covering. The
index fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
Australian stocks have been hit hard in recent sessions by
concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to reduce its
massive stimulus, with China's recent credit crunch adding to
investor fears.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index jumped 1.8
percent to 4,393.6.
