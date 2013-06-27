(Updates with movements in early trade)
SYDNEY, June 27 Australian shares edged 0.7
percent higher in early trade on Thursday after Wall St rallied
overnight, but underlying concerns over slower growth in China
and political uncertainty after the surprise change of prime
minister kept investors wary.
Financials rallied. Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia jumped 1.1 percent while Westpac Banking Corp
gained 1.3 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 33.4 points to 4,765.1 by
0011 GMT. The benchmark snapped a four-day losing streak and
jumped 1.6 percent on Wednesday.
Miners were trading weaker as copper slipped on conerns over
outlook demand from China, Australia's largest export market.
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd tumbled 1.5
percent and 0.9 percent respectively.
U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, recouping
some recent losses on reduced concern that the Federal Reserve
will begin to withdraw its stimulus in the near future.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent or 18.9 points to 4,412.5.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Michael Perry)