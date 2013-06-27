(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, June 27 Australian shares jumped 1.3
percent on Thursday, buoyed by Wall St's overnight rally even as
investors looked for direction on economic policy after a
surprise change of prime minister.
Financials were firmer with top lender the Commonwealth Bank
of Australia jumping 1.3 percent while Westpac Banking
Corp climbed 1.4 percent.
Kevin Rudd was sworn in as Australian prime minister for the
second time on Thursday, a day after toppling Julia Gillard and
three months out from scheduled elections that the ruling Labor
Party is tipped to lose.
"The further Kevin Rudd delays communication on his policy
stance and intended election date, the more uncertainty we'll
likely see generated across Australian financial markets," said
Tim Radford, global analyst at Rivkin Securities.
Flagship telecommunications provider Telstra Ltd
rallied 1.7 percent while blood products maker CSL Ltd
added 1.4 percent. Consumer retail staples Woolworths Ltd
and Wesfarmers Ltd soared 1.8 percent and 2.5
percent respectively, signalling a strong appetite for
defensives.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 59.6 points to 4,791.3
by 0125 GMT. The benchmark snapped a four-day losing streak and
jumped 1.6 percent on Wednesday.
Australian stocks have been hit hard in recent sessions,
pulled down from a year-high of 5,249.6 points set on May 15 by
concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to curtail its
stimulus and a cash crunch in China.
Miners were trading lower, capping the market's overall
gains as copper slipped on worries about the outlook for demand
from major export market China. BHP Billiton Ltd and
Rio Tinto Ltd tumbled 1 percent and 1.1 percent
respectively.
Rio Tinto has suspended coal shipments from northwest
Mozambique after the opposition Renamo party, a former guerrilla
group, threatened to disrupt the Sena railway "coal corridor" to
the Indian Ocean.
U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, recouping
some recent losses on reduced concern that the Federal Reserve
will begin to withdraw its stimulus in the near future.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent or 23.9 points to 4,417.1.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Grain handler GrainCorp rose 0.2 percent to
A$12.57. Archer Daniels Midland Co's takeover of the
bulk grain handler overcame its first regulatory hurdle after
Australia's competition watchdog said it would not oppose the
A$3 billion ($2.8 billion) deal.
