(Updates to close, adds analyst and dealer comment)
SYDNEY, June 28 Australian shares closed down
0.2 percent in choppy trade on Friday, with miners dragging on
the market, but ended the first half of the year 3.3 percent
higher on buying inspired by a happier view of China's credit
conditions.
Australian stocks have been hit hard in recent sessions,
pulled down from a year-high of 5,249.6 points set on May 15 by
concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to curtail its
stimulus and a cash crunch in China.
China's central bank sought to quell fears that a credit
crunch could hobble economic activity, saying on Friday that
authorities would ensure reasonable lending growth and stable
markets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 8.7 points to 4,802.6,
but its weekly gain of 1.3 percent was the biggest in 1-1/2
months. The benchmark jumped 1.7 percent on Thursday.
It was a choppy day of trade, which saw some investors
buying with improved confidence, but lingering doubts still held
back some long positions, said analysts and dealers.
"Because it is the end of the (Australian financial) year,
fund managers would like to see share prices higher than lower
and give them a better number for the year," said Winston
Sammut, investment director at Maxim Asset Management.
But overarching concerns over stimulus reduction and China's
slower growth continued to weigh on market sentiment and pulled
the index back to the red.
"There were concerns about the political instability, then
investors will be looking to cut their positions particularly if
the view is that the Aussie dollar is continuing to weaken,"
Sammut said.
Miners traded lower as gold fell below $1,200 to its lowest
since August 2010 and copper eyed its biggest quarterly loss in
almost two years.
BHP Billiton Ltd slid 0.3 percent and Fortescue
Metals Group Ltd dropped 1.9 percent. Rio Tinto Ltd
bucked the trend and rose 1.1 percent.
"Given that we still see quite a bit of volatility in
commodities prices, traders are just cautious about extending
long positions in material stocks," said Tim Waterer, a senior
dealer at CMC Markets.
Financials were mostly stronger, with Westpac Banking Corp
climbing 0.2 percent and Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group adding 0.3 percent. Top lender
Commonwealth Bank of Australia ended almost flat.
The country's biggest phone company, Telstra Corp Ltd
, slipped 0.2 percent.
Caltex Australia Ltd plunged 11.8 percent to a near
four-month low after it said late on Thursday that its half-year
profit would be lower than the previous year's.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent to 4,440.2.
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Additional reporting by Thuy
Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)