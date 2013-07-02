SYDNEY, July 3 Australian shares are set to open
lower on Wednesday in sympathy with a soft lead from Wall
Street, with some commodity stocks likely to be pinned down by a
lacklustre finish for copper on the London Metal Exchange.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 4,765.0, a 69-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rallied 2.6 percent on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3
percent to 4,446.0 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains
as the S&P 500 met resistance around its 50-day moving average,
a level the index has failed to close above for the past two
weeks.
* Copper slipped on Tuesday from a near two-week high in the
previous session as a stronger dollar weighed on prices and
investors remained concerned about economic prospects in top
metals consumer China.
* Australia's central bank kept its main cash rate at a
record low of 2.75 percent on Tuesday and said there might be
room for further easing, given the local currency remained too
high for comfort.
* Moody's said Brambles Ltd's ratings were not
affected by the announced demerger of Recall business.
* Australia's retail sales and trade balance data for May
are due at 0130 GMT, followed by China's HSBC services PMI
figure at 0145 GMT.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2303 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1614.08 -0.05% -0.880
USD/JPY 100.75 0.13% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4711 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1242.34 0.08% 0.950
US CRUDE 99.73 0.13% 0.130
DOW JONES 14932.41 -0.28% -42.55
ASIA ADRS 135.45 0.14% 0.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St slips in volatile trade
* US oil vaults above $99 on Middle East worry, spread trade
* Gold steadies at session lows as dollar strengthens
* Copper slips from near 2-week high on China demand
worry
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)