SYDNEY, July 3 Australian shares dropped 1.6
percent in mid-morning trade on Wednesday following a soft lead
from Wall Street, with resources stocks hit by lacklustre copper
prices and accelerating offshore selling on concerns about
slower growth in China.
Top miners pinned the market down, with BHP Billiton Ltd
and Rio Tinto Ltd dropping 2.7 percent and 2.9
percent respectively.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 76.2 points to 4,757.8 by
0131 GMT. The benchmark rallied 2.6 percent on Tuesday.
Investors were still concerned about what's happening in
China, Australia's biggest export market, and the Reserve Bank
of Australia's (RBA) policy response to the challenges, said
Damien Boey, an equity strategist at Credit Suisse in Sydney.
"We've seen quite a lot of volatility in the last few days.
We've seen 50- to 100-point swings in both directions. My
suspicion is that people can't quite make their mind up about
these issues," Boey said.
The RBA kept its main cash rate at a record low of 2.75
percent on Tuesday and said there might be room for further
easing, given the local currency remained too high for comfort.
The Australian dollar pulled back as the U.S. dollar hovered
at one-month highs against a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday.
The falling Aussie, eventually positive for Australia, was
squeezing foreign investors on overall Australian assets
including equities, said William Keenan, head of equities
research at Lonsec in Melbourne.
"There seems to be a battle going on between offshore
selling and domestic buying. On the day-to-day basis it depends
on who has the momentum," Keenan said, noting that domestic
buyers held a more bullish view while foreign investors were
more worried about the slower growth in Asia.
Australian equities have been hit hard in recent weeks,
pulled down from a year-high of 5,249.6 set on May 15 by
concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to curtail its
stimulus later this year, and on signs of slowing growth in
China.
Financials traded lower as well. Top lender Commonwealth
Bank of Australia slipped 0.4 percent, while Westpac
Banking Corp lost 1.3 percent.
Defensives were not immune to the sell-off. Flagship
communications provider Telstra Corporation Ltd fell
1.0 percent while blood product maker CSL Ltd dropped
2.4 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1
percent to 4,454.3.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Australian drilling services firm Boart Longyear Ltd
tumbled 10.8 percent to A$0.50, after it slashed its
2013 earnings forecast on Monday.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Additional reporting by
Michael Sin; Editing by Stephen Coates)