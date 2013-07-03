(Updates to close with analysis, stocks move)

SYDNEY, July 3 Australian shares fell 1.9 percent on Wednesday with resource stocks the worst hit as growth concerns in China weighed on foreign investors.

A weak local currency, which hit a three year-low against the U.S. dollar, also added to the selling pressure with offshore funds offloading to stem losses.

BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped 3.2 percent and 3.0 percent respectively. Woodside Petroleum slumped 3.4 percent after it downgraded its output target for the year.

"There is a fair amount of stress out there, in particularly those funds heavily longing in the commodity side of things. The commodity cycle is too volatile for them to swallow," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut in Perth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 89.9 points to 4,744.1, recouping some losses in volatile trade. The benchmark rallied 2.6 percent on Tuesday.

Investors remained concerned about the pace of economic growth in China, Australia's biggest export market, and the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy response to the challenges, analysts said.

Growth in China's services sector sagged to its weakest pace in nine months in June, according to data released on Wednesday.

RBA governor Glenn Stevens said the central bank stood ready to help support an economy shifting from the peak of the mining boom, which pushed the local currency below 91 U.S. cents for the first time since September 2010.

"Because there is an obvious downside trend for the Aussie dollar, Australian assets are less attractive," said Biyi Cheng, head of dealing APAC at City Index in Sydney. "Offshore funds are turning away for higher returns elsewhere."

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.2 percent to 4,450.8. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)