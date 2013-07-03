(Updates to close with analysis, stocks move)
SYDNEY, July 3 Australian shares fell 1.9
percent on Wednesday with resource stocks the worst hit as
growth concerns in China weighed on foreign investors.
A weak local currency, which hit a three year-low against
the U.S. dollar, also added to the selling pressure with
offshore funds offloading to stem losses.
BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd dropped
3.2 percent and 3.0 percent respectively. Woodside Petroleum
slumped 3.4 percent after it downgraded its output
target for the year.
"There is a fair amount of stress out there, in particularly
those funds heavily longing in the commodity side of things. The
commodity cycle is too volatile for them to swallow," said James
McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut
in Perth.
The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 89.9 points to 4,744.1,
recouping some losses in volatile trade. The benchmark rallied
2.6 percent on Tuesday.
Investors remained concerned about the pace of economic
growth in China, Australia's biggest export market, and the
Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) policy response to the
challenges, analysts said.
Growth in China's services sector sagged to its weakest pace
in nine months in June, according to data released on Wednesday.
RBA governor Glenn Stevens said the central bank stood ready
to help support an economy shifting from the peak of the mining
boom, which pushed the local currency below 91 U.S. cents for
the first time since September 2010.
"Because there is an obvious downside trend for the Aussie
dollar, Australian assets are less attractive," said Biyi Cheng,
head of dealing APAC at City Index in Sydney. "Offshore funds
are turning away for higher returns elsewhere."
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.2
percent to 4,450.8.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)