SYDNEY, July 5 Australian shares rose 0.9 percent on Friday after commitments to looser monetary policy from Europe and the UK buoyed market sentiment, but investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the day.

Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group both rallied 1 percent. Top lender the Commonwealth Bank of Australia added 0.8 percent.

Global miners were also trading higher. BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 43.9 points to 4,838.6 by 0134 GMT. The benchmark rebounded 1.1 percent on Thursday.

The local bourse took cues from the UK, where Britain's top share index posted its biggest gain in 20 months on Thursday. Wall Street was closed for the Independence Day holiday.

Investors will look to the upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls report for more cues about the health of the U.S. economy. Analysts expect 165,000 jobs to have been added in June, below the 175,000 added in May.

"What we are seeing now is that everyone is pretty much waiting with baited breath to see what those payroll figures are going to be," said Betty Lam, sales trader at CMC Markets.

"A strong figure will mean early tapering of the quantitative easing and a weaker number will have the opposite effect, so everyone is waiting."

The defensive sector also underpinned the market. Blood products maker CSL Ltd rallied 1 percent while insurance company QBE Insurance Group Ltd jumped 1.2 percent. Flagship telecommunications provider Telstra Corporation Ltd rose 0.9 percent.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England on Thursday committed to supporting their economies in the face of a withdrawal by the U.S. Federal Reserve from its money-printing programme.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.7 percent or 29.4 points to 4,488.4.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Crown Ltd jumped 3.8 percent to a four-week high of A$12.67 after the Australian company said the total project cost of its hotel resort will be up to approximately $1.4 billion. The Australian company won conditional government approval on Thursday for a VIP gaming room at its luxury hotel development in Sydney, dealing a blow to rival casino operator Echo Entertainment Group.

* Fortescue Metals Group gained 2.6 percent to a two-week high of A$3.385. The company on Friday said its expansion plans left it no leeway to allow fellow iron ore miner Brockman Mining Ltd to share its rail haulage line.

* Signature Capital Investments Ltd soared 4.8 percent to A$0.325. The company said its securities will be suspended from quotation from close of trading on July 5, following shareholder approval on June 11 for the company's removal from the oficial list of the ASX Ltd.

