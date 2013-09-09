Australian shares are set to open higher buoyed by the big miners as the pace of growth in China, their biggest customer, appears to have bottomed, and as fears ease of an imminent military strike against Syria. * Stock index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,203.0, a 21.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 4,620 in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq ending at its highest level since September 2000, as upbeat data from China boosted optimism about the health of the global economy. * Copper rose on Monday, lifted by data from China that reinforced expectations of a rebound in demand for metals from the world's largest consumer, and by prospects the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep its stimulus programme intact for longer. * U.S. President Barack Obama, seeking to boost support for military action against Syria, said a Russian offer to work with Damascus to put its chemical weapons under international control is potentially positive but should be treated skeptically. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2225 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1671.71 1% 16.540 USD/JPY 99.58 0.02% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.9138 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1387.49 0.04% 0.550 US CRUDE 108.48 -0.95% -1.040 DOW JONES 15063.12 0.94% 140.62 ASIA ADRS 145.04 1.91% 2.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St jumps, Nasdaq ends at highest since Sept 2000 * Oil prices slide on proposal to avert Syria strike * Gold drops on Fed tapering talk, US equities rally * Copper gains on encouraging China data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)