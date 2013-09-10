(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Sept 10 Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday, as big miners were buoyed by upbeat economic data from their biggest export market China, while investors also became more optimistic for the domestic demand outlook after the federal election. Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent respectively. Domestic consumer stocks like JB Hi-Fi Ltd also had a better run, as investors are betting the newly elected business-friendly coalition government would restore stability to the market. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 19.7 points to 5,201.2, the highest close since May 20. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,627.8. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer and Shri Navaratnam)