(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 10 Australian shares rose 0.4
percent on Tuesday, as big miners were buoyed by upbeat economic
data from their biggest export market China, while investors
also became more optimistic for the domestic demand outlook
after the federal election.
Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
climbed 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.
Domestic consumer stocks like JB Hi-Fi Ltd also had a
better run, as investors are betting the newly elected
business-friendly coalition government would restore stability
to the market.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 19.7 points to 5,201.2,
the highest close since May 20. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent
on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 4,627.8.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer and
Shri Navaratnam)