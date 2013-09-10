SYDNEY, Sept 11 Australian shares are seen
pushing past 3-1/2 month highs on Wednesday as global markets
rallied on further signs of stabilisation in China's economy,
while geopolitical tensions eased after Syria accepted a
proposal to give up its chemical weapons.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent,
a 33.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent to close at 3-1/2 month
highs on Tuesday, buoyed by upbeat data from China, Australia's
biggest export market.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index
advancing for its longest stretch since early July, helped by
more upbeat economic data from China and as an alternative
proposal emerged that could avert a possible Western military
strike on Syria.
* Analysts said the new developments reduced risk for
financial markets as Syria accepted a Russian proposal to give
up chemical weapons and win a reprieve from U.S. military
strikes.
* Copper slipped on concerns over improved supplies and
uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will trim its
stimulus programme. Gold fell 1.5 percent.
* Shanghai steel futures dipped from a one-week high hit in
the previous session, as some investors are concerned rising
steel output would weigh on prices.
* Westpac Bank will release its monthly report on
Australia's consumer sentiment later on Wednesday.
