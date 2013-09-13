(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 13 Australian shares fell 0.4
percent on Friday, retreating from 5-year highs as global
markets braced for an expected tapering of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's massive money stimulus next week, and a drop in metals
prices hurt miners.
A Reuters poll shows economists at a majority of U.S.
primary dealers expect the Federal Reserve to cut the size of
its $85 billion-a-month bond purchases at its policy review next
week.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 22.9 points to finish at
5,219.6, but rose 1.5 percent for the week, marking a fifth
consecutive week of gains. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index
rose 0.2 percent to finish the session at 4,650.9.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)