SYDNEY, Sept 17 Australian shares may step back
from 5-year highs on Tuesday ahead of the release of minutes of
the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) last meeting, while
investors also remain wary of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
decision on stimulus tapering on Wednesday.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent,
a 10-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent to close at their highest
in more than 5 years on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade after hitting all-time highs on Monday.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Monday after former Treasury
Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew as a candidate for Federal
Reserve chairman, lifting some market uncertainty about what was
heading towards a contentious confirmation process.
* Copper lifted from the five-week low hit in the previous
session as investor appetite for risk improved on expectations
of a diplomatic solution to the Syria crisis and the dollar
fell.
* Gold fell 1 percent after the bullion market failed to
maintain a rally set off by former Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summer's decision.
* The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes of
its Sept.3 policy meeting later on Tuesday. The central bank
kept the cash rate unchanged at 2.5 percent.
*On Wednesday, the Fed decides on when and by how much to
trim its massive bond-buying stimulus, which has been a major
support for global risk assets over the last few years.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2248 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1697.6 0.57% 9.610
USD/JPY 99.02 -0.03% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8624 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1311.41 -0.15% -1.980
US CRUDE 106.05 -0.51% -0.540
DOW JONES 15494.78 0.77% 118.72
ASIA ADRS 146.33 0.78% 1.13
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St up on Summers' withdrawal; Obama curbs gains
* Oil falls as Middle East tensions recede
* Gold down 1 pct as traders focus on US Fed tapering
* Copper above 5-wk low as Syria worry eases, dollar
falls
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)