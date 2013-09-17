SYDNEY, Sept 18 Australian shares are seen
inching higher on Wednesday as Wall Street rose overnight on
expectations the Federal Reserve will only scale back it
stimulus modestly, while a rise in metals prices may lend some
support to miners.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent,
a 10.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday on expectations the
Federal Reserve will make only moderate changes to its stimulus,
which has been highly supportive of stocks and other assets, at
the conclusion of its two-day meeting.
* The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee began
meeting on Tuesday and many investors expect Fed chairman Ben
Bernanke will announce a scale-back of purchases by $10 billion
a month to $75 billion, while keeping interest rates close to
zero.
* Copper steadied above a five-week low in cautious trade
ahead of the FOMC meeting.
* Gold fell on Tuesday on muted U.S. inflation data and as
investors braced for the expected announcement by the Federal
Reserve.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2243 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1704.76 0.42% 7.160
USD/JPY 99.15 0.04% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8495 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1307.84 -0.09% -1.200
US CRUDE 105.6 0.17% 0.180
DOW JONES 15529.73 0.23% 34.95
ASIA ADRS 146.55 0.15% 0.22
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jackie Frank)