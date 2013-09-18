(Updates to close)
SYDNEY, Sept 18 Australian shares slipped 0.3
percent on Wednesday, retreating from 5-year highs as investors
remained cautious ahead of an expected decision by the Federal
Reserve later in the day to scale back its stimulus.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee began
meeting on Tuesday and many investors expect Chairman Ben
Bernanke to announce a reduction of bond purchases by $10
billion a month to $75 billion, while keeping interest rates
close to zero.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 13.1 points to 5,238.1.
The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Tuesdsay to a fresh five-year
closing high.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent or 5.8 points to finish at an all-time closing high of
4,703.8.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)