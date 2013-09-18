(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY, Sept 18 Australian shares slipped 0.1
percent in choppy trade on Wednesday, retreating from 5-year
highs as investors remained cautious ahead of a decision due by
the Federal Reserve on scaling back its stimulus.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee began
meeting on Tuesday and many investors expect Chairman Ben
Bernanke to announce a reduction of bond purchases by $10
billion a month to $75 billion, while keeping interest rates
close to zero.
Gold miners lost ground after bullion fell overnight on
muted U.S. inflation data. Australia's top gold producer
Newcrest Mining Ltd tumbled 3.2 percent while Beadell
Resources Ltd lost 3.6 percent.
Oil and gas companies also pulled the index down as brent
crude oil prices settled at a six-week low.
Woodside Petroleum Ltd fell 0.8 percent and Oil
Search Ltd fell 1.0 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 5 points to 5,246.2 by
0138 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Tuesday to a fresh
five-year closing high.
Trading was relatively subdued, with 160 million shares
changing hands by 0134 GMT compared with the daily moving
average of 703.8 million shares.
"I think the market is in a bit of a holding pattern," said
Simon Twiss, dealer at Arnhem Investment Management, adding that
the market will take cues from commentary that will come out of
the meeting and how quickly the Fed decides to taper.
Elsewhere, a handful of companies in the defensive sector
also slipped. Biotechnology firm CSL Ltd fell 0.8
percent while consumer retail staple Wesfarmers Ltd
fell 0.3 percent and top telecommunications provider Telstra
Corporation Ltd shed 0.8 percent.
Financials helped to offset broader losses on the index.
National Australia Bank rose 0.3 percent, Westpac
Banking Corp rose 0.7%, and the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia rose 0.5 percent.
The big four banks have maintained a strong rally so far
this year as strong profits and high dividend yields have driven
their share price up an average of 26 percent each.
Comparatively, the broader market rose 12.8 percent over the
same period.
"Investors are cautiously awaiting tonight's conclusion to
the two-day FOMC meeting," said Tim Radford, global analyst at
Rivkin Securities in a note to clients.
"The S&P/ASX 200 struggling to sustain or push above
5,250 points, as it's proving to be a real battleground between
bulls and bears."
Overnight, U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday on expectations
the Federal Reserve will make only moderate changes to its
stimulus, which has been highly supportive of stocks and other
assets, at the conclusion of its two-day meeting.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent or 8 points to 4,706.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)