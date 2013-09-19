SYDNEY, Sept 20 Australian shares are seen
slipping after hitting fresh five-year highs in the previous
session as Wall Street retreated slightly overnight, but a rise
in metals prices may buoy the market.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent,
a 2.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark surged 1.1 percent to fresh five-year highs
on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
* U.S. stocks retreated slightly on Thursday as investors
paused after the Federal Reserve's decision to keep its stimulus
intact sparked a rally that lifted the Dow and S&P 500 to record
highs.
* Many market participants had expected the Fed to announce
it would begin to trim its stimulus, but the central bank
instead said it would continue buying $85 billion in bonds every
month.
* Copper rose to a three-week high after the U.S. Federal
Reserve decision.
* Gold rose to one-week highs, extending the previous
session's 4.2 percent rally, lifted by technical buying and
short-covering.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2248 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1722.34 -0.18% -3.180
USD/JPY 99.38 -0.05% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7519 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1367.4 0.22% 3.010
US CRUDE 106.41 0.02% 0.020
DOW JONES 15636.55 -0.26% -40.39
ASIA ADRS 149.58 -0.52% -0.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall Street pulls back following Fed-driven rally
* Oil tumbles as Libya output rises, Iran tensions ease
* Gold rises on technicals, short-covering after Fed
move
* Copper hits 3-week high after Fed sticks to stimulus
