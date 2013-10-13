(Changes "September" to "August" in paragraph 7)
SYDNEY Oct 14 Australian shares are set to open
higher on Monday, after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid
said he was optimistic for a "positive conclusion" on the
country's debt situations after the "productive" conversation
with the Republicans.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent
to 5,262.0, a 31.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark climbed 1.6 percent on
Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly
flat at 4,739.1 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday, extending gains from a major
rally in the previous session, as investors were hopeful for a
solution to end the partial U.S. government shutdown and raise
the U.S. borrowing limit to avoid a possible default.
* Copper rose on Friday, tracking equities markets as
improved prospects of a deal in Washington to solve a fiscal
deadlock boosted riskier assets, but the metal staged its
biggest weekly loss in a month.
* China's export growth fizzled in September to post a
surprise fall as sales to Southeast Asia tumbled, data showed, a
disappointing break to a recent run of indicators that had
signalled its economy gaining strength.
* Australia is due to release the mortgage lending data for
August at 0030 GMT.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2152 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1703.2 0.63% 10.640
USD/JPY 98.23 -0.33% -0.330
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6908 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1272.59 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 102.02 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 15237.11 0.73% 111.04
ASIA ADRS 149.68 1.21% 1.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends up on hopes of debt solution in Washington
* Oil ends lower as U.S. budget fight continues
* Gold drops to 3-mth low on fund trade, debt deal hopes
* Copper up on U.S. after biggest weekly loss in a month
