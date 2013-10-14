MELBOURNE, Oct 15 Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday on signs the White House and U.S. lawmakers may be nearing a budget and debt deal, after weeks of wrangling that threatened to damage the global economy. * Local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent to 5,250.0, a 42.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 4,635.1 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile session with modest gains on Monday, as investors bet that there would soon be a deal in Washington to increase the debt limit, though there were no obvious signs of progress. * Copper rose on Monday as strong imports from top consumer China boosted optimism about the outlook for demand, but further gains were capped by concerns about the fiscal impasse in the United States. * U.S. senators said they were closing in on a deal Monday that would reopen the government and push back a possible default for several months, though many hurdles remained as a Thursday deadline drew near. * Global miner Rio Tinto reports its third quarter production on Tuesday, with analysts expecting a 3 percent rise in iron ore output from the previous quarter to 53 million tonnes. * Top telecomms company Telstra Corp Ltd and bionic ear maker Cochlear Ltd hold their annual meetings on Tuesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2142 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1710.14 0.41% 6.940 USD/JPY 98.63 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6908 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1272.69 0.01% 0.070 US CRUDE 102.41 0.38% 0.390 DOW JONES 15301.26 0.42% 64.15 ASIA ADRS 149.81 0.09% 0.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St rises on hopes for a budget deal * U.S. oil ends with moderate gains on budget deal hopes * Gold rises from 30-month low, U.S. budget impasse eyed * Copper rises on China imports, U.S. worry caps gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Sonali Paul)