MELBOURNE, Oct 15 Australian shares were set to
open higher on Tuesday on signs the White House and U.S.
lawmakers may be nearing a budget and debt deal, after weeks of
wrangling that threatened to damage the global economy.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.8 percent
to 5,250.0, a 42.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
4,635.1 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended a volatile session with modest gains on
Monday, as investors bet that there would soon be a deal in
Washington to increase the debt limit, though there were no
obvious signs of progress.
* Copper rose on Monday as strong imports from top consumer
China boosted optimism about the outlook for demand, but further
gains were capped by concerns about the fiscal impasse in the
United States.
* U.S. senators said they were closing in on a deal Monday
that would reopen the government and push back a possible
default for several months, though many hurdles remained as a
Thursday deadline drew near.
* Global miner Rio Tinto reports its third
quarter production on Tuesday, with analysts expecting a 3
percent rise in iron ore output from the previous quarter to 53
million tonnes.
* Top telecomms company Telstra Corp Ltd and bionic
ear maker Cochlear Ltd hold their annual meetings on
Tuesday.
