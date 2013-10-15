(Adds stock movements, analysts comments)
SYDNEY, Oct 15 Australian shares jumped 1.1
percent on Tuesday morning on hopes that U.S. lawmakers might be
nearing a budget and debt deal after weeks of wrangling, with
miners and banks rallying and underpinning broad-based gains.
U.S. senators said they were closing in on a deal on Monday
that would reopen the government and push back a possible
default for several months, though many hurdles remained as a
Thursday deadline drew near.
"While negotiations are yet to see any substantial agreement
or deal, the current theme boosting U.S. equity markets is the
sudden willingness of Democrats and Republicans to now find a
solution," Rivkin global analyst Tim Radford said in a note to
clients.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 56.6 points at 5,264.5
by 0019 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday.
The Australian market has faltered since the U.S. government
shutdown on Oct. 1, dipping to one-month lows before recovering
slightly to the 5,200-level as investors keep a wary eye on the
developments in Washington.
Resources stocks led the gains on Tuesday, with miners BHP
Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto jumping 1.4 percent
and 1.7 percent, receptively.
Rio Tinto is due to report its third-quarter production at
0400 GMT, with analysts expecting a 3 percent rise in iron ore
output from the previous quarter to 53 million tonnes.
Among banks, top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia
climbed 0.9 percent and Westpac Banking Corp
rose 1 percent.
Investors were also monitoring annual general meetings for
guidance, said Simon Twiss, a dealer at Arnhem Investment
Management.
Bionic ear maker Cochlear Ltd lost 1.8 percent
after it said at its annual general meeting that it expected net
profit after tax for the fiscal year 2014 to be at the prior
year's level. The company reported a 16 percent fall in its 2013
profit.
"From the numbers I have seen, the market is looking for a 6
percent increase. It's not a huge, but again, any sort of
disappointment doesn't get them well," Twiss said.
Top telecom company Telstra Corp Ltd rose 1.3
percent after saying it was forecasting low single-digit
earnings growth at its annual meeting.
Casino operator Crown Ltd jumped 2.8 percent after
local media reported that the Queensland state government said
it would grant up to three additional casino licences to boost
tourism, which could benefit Crown.
Smaller rival Echo Entertainment Group Ltd, which
currently holds the casino licence in Queensland, tumbled 5.2
percent.
Linc Energy Ltd jumped 8.7 percent after the
company said that oil valuations for its oil fields in the
United States now total $4.5 billion, with its Wyoming EOR
project revalued to over $1.1 billion.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2
percent to 4,742.3 in early trade.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)