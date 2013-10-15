SYDNEY, Oct 16, Australian stocks were set to open lower on Wednesday after talks between the White House and Congressional leaders on a deal to reopen the U.S. government and raise the country's debt limit remained at an impasse.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,233.0, a 26.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.0 percent on Tuesday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,740.7 in early trade.

* U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Tuesday as the impasse over the debt ceiling in Washington continued with no sign of progress toward a resolution.

* Copper fell on Tuesday as divisions between lawmakers in Congress over extending the U.S. government's borrowing limit weighed on investors who were already concerned about a growing market surplus.

* Woodside Petroleum said on Tuesday it could build three floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants for its Browse project, as the firm banks on what it expects to be a cheaper technology to contain booming Australian development costs.

* Brambles said it remained on track to deliver guidance, excluding Recall business, for the 2014 fiscal year.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1698.06 -0.71% -12.080 USD/JPY 98.26 0.1% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7276 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1282.4 0.17% 2.210 US CRUDE 101.07 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 15168.01 -0.87% -133.25 ASIA ADRS 148.68 -0.76% -1.13 -------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; editing by Andrew Hay)