SYDNEY, Oct 16, Australian stocks were set to
open lower on Wednesday after talks between the White House and
Congressional leaders on a deal to reopen the U.S. government
and raise the country's debt limit remained at an impasse.
* Local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent
to 5,233.0, a 26.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 1.0 percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,740.7 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Tuesday as the
impasse over the debt ceiling in Washington continued with no
sign of progress toward a resolution.
* Copper fell on Tuesday as divisions between lawmakers in
Congress over extending the U.S. government's borrowing limit
weighed on investors who were already concerned about a growing
market surplus.
* Woodside Petroleum said on Tuesday it could
build three floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants for its
Browse project, as the firm banks on what it expects to be a
cheaper technology to contain booming Australian development
costs.
* Brambles said it remained on track to deliver
guidance, excluding Recall business, for the 2014 fiscal year.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1698.06 -0.71% -12.080
USD/JPY 98.26 0.1% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7276 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1282.4 0.17% 2.210
US CRUDE 101.07 -0.14% -0.140
DOW JONES 15168.01 -0.87% -133.25
ASIA ADRS 148.68 -0.76% -1.13
-------------------------------------------------------------
