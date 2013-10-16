(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Oct 16 Australian shares turned higher
on Wednesday morning as hopes grew of an 11th hour deal to
reopen the U.S. government and avoid a debt default.
Stocks reversed course after a U.S. senate aide said
senate leaders could announce an agreement soon to raise the
debt ceiling and reopen the government. Discussions were
underway in which the Republican-controlled House could help
speed up passage of any deal before Thursday's deadline.
The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 5.6 points to
5,265.0 by 0103 GMT. The benchmark rose 1.0 percent on Tuesday
and has fallen in five of the past ten sessions as investors
fretted over the brinkmanship in Washington.
Big-cap stocks underpinned the market with Westpac Banking
Corp adding 0.1 percent and Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group rising 0.2 percent.
Among miners, Rio Tinto climbed 1.1 percent after
solid production numbers released on Tuesday, while rival BHP
Billiton Ltd rose 1 percent.
"Rio Tinto is helping the mining sector lift and the market
is focusing on the mining sector at this point," said Steven
Daghlian, stock market analyst at Commonwealth Securities.
The local benchmark hit a five-year intra-day high of
5,314.3 on September 27 but has pulled back since the partial
U.S. government shutdown on Oct 1.
"Market sentiment is incredibly frayed and entrenched in
reactionary measures that will bend either side," said Andrew
May, a sales trader at CMC Markets in a note to clients.
"If the U.S. government does default on its debt
obligations, it could be catastrophic for global markets."
If lawmakers cannot reach a deal ahead of the deadline,
Washington will have to rely on incoming revenue and about $30
billion in cash reserves to pay its many debt obligations.
CSL Ltd climbed 1.4 percent after the blood
products maker said it planned to buy back shares of up to A$950
million ($905 million).
Meanwhile, gold miners were down in line with lower prices
for the yellow metal as safe-haven bids slowed on hopes U.S.
lawmakers would hash out a last-minute agreement. St Barbara Ltd
lost 1.8 percent while Medusa Mining Ltd
dropped 2 percent.
Retailers also lost ground with department store Myer
Holdings Ltd down 1.2 percent and electronics and
entertainment company JB Hi-Fi Ltd off 1.7 percent
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent to 4,754.2.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)