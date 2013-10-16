SYDNEY Oct 17 Australian stocks were set to
open higher on Thursday, as U.S. lawmakers looked set to make a
deal to lift the debt ceiling until February, with investors
also watching production reports from local resources companies.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,272, a 9.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The index added a modest 0.1 percent on
Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2
percent to 4,769.7 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday
after Senate leaders said they had a deal to reopen the federal
government and raise the debt ceiling, which would avoid the
threat of a debt default.
* Copper prices rose on Wednesday on signs U.S. politicians
would agree a last-minute deal to prevent a federal debt
default.
* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd will report its
September-quarter production figures on Thursday, while Woodside
Petroleum Ltd will report its third-quarter production.
* Ten Network Holdings Ltd is due to report its
2013 full-year results on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2110 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1721.54 1.38% 23.480
USD/JPY 98.73 -0.03% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.667 -- -0.053
SPOT GOLD 1281.68 0.12% 1.490
US CRUDE 102.13 0.91% 0.920
DOW JONES 15373.83 1.36% 205.82
ASIA ADRS 149.59 0.61% 0.91
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St jumps as debt deal seems near; IBM falls late
* Oil ends higher on optimistic U.S. budget deal outlook
* Gold under pressure as U.S. debt crisis nears end
* Copper gains on signs of U.S. debt ceiling deal
