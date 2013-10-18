(Updates to close)

SYDNEY Oct 18 Australian shares rose 0.7 percent on Friday, extending gains as China's economic data showed a pick-up in growth momentum, just a day after the U.S. pulled off an 11th-hour deal preventing a potentially catastrophic U.S. debt default.

Investors were relieved after data showed China's economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace this year and in line with expectations, as firmer foreign and domestic demand lifted factory production and retail sales. {ID:nB9N0HE025]

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 38.4 points to 5,321.5, the highest closing level since June 2008. The benchmark ended the week 1.7 percent higher, the biggest weekly gain in three months.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index pulled back 0.4 percent to 4,758.6.

(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)