SYDNEY, Oct 21 Australian stocks were seen
opening higher on Monday, extending gains following news of
improving economic growth in China and after some U.S. companies
reported stronger-than-expected earnings after Washington
reached a deal to avoid a debt default.
* Local stock index futures gained 0.4 percent to
5,343, a 21.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent on Friday to 5,321.5,
the highest closing level since June 2008.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 4,770.5 in early trade.
* The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the second
straight day on Friday to cap its biggest weekly gain in three
months as stronger-than-expected earnings from Google, Morgan
Stanley and others allayed worry that earnings growth was
faltering.
* Copper prices rose slightly on Friday, supported by data
showing China's economy expanded as forecast in the third
quarter, although concerns that the faster growth may be
temporary limited gains.
* Gold fell on Friday as investors took profits after the
previous session's 3 percent rally on expectations the partial
U.S. government shutdown would lead the Federal Reserve to
postpone tapering of its bond-buying stimulus.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2124 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1744.5 0.65% 11.350
USD/JPY 97.83 -0.19% -0.190
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5831 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1315.77 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE 100.81 0.14% 0.140
DOW JONES 15399.65 0.18% 28.00
ASIA ADRS 152.33 0.74% 1.11
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)