MELBOURNE, Oct 22 Australian shares will struggle to scale new five-year highs on Tuesday after a flat finish on Wall Street, with investors awaiting a stream of U.S. data for signs on when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its bond buying. * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,346.0, but that was a 5.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent to hit a five-year closing high on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade, holding just below Monday's all-time high. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday as lackluster earnings reports from McDonald's and others fed concerns that equities were overpriced after the S&P index's run to record highs last week. * Copper steadied on Monday as investors awaited a deluge of U.S. economic data that could signal a delay to when the United States might start tapering its monetary stimulus, but signs of rapid growth in supply of the metal kept a lid on gains. * Top global miner BHP Billiton reported its September quarter production on Tuesday, with copper output more than a fifth higher than analysts at RBC Capital Markets had forecast. It also raised its iron ore production forecast for the 2014 financial year. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2150 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1744.66 0.01% 0.160 USD/JPY 98.16 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6014 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1314.89 -0.02% -0.250 US CRUDE 99.22 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15392.20 -0.05% -7.45 ASIA ADRS 151.71 -0.41% -0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St nearly flat on lackluster earnings * U.S. crude sinks below $100, Brent gap widens * Gold flat, volume light after last week's rally * Copper steadies on hopes for delayed tapering For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Paul Simao)