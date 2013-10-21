MELBOURNE, Oct 22 Australian shares will
struggle to scale new five-year highs on Tuesday after a flat
finish on Wall Street, with investors awaiting a stream of U.S.
data for signs on when the Federal Reserve might start tapering
its bond buying.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 5,346.0, but that was a 5.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent
to hit a five-year closing high on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade, holding just below Monday's all-time high.
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday as lackluster
earnings reports from McDonald's and others fed concerns that
equities were overpriced after the S&P index's run to record
highs last week.
* Copper steadied on Monday as investors awaited a deluge of
U.S. economic data that could signal a delay to when the United
States might start tapering its monetary stimulus, but signs of
rapid growth in supply of the metal kept a lid on gains.
* Top global miner BHP Billiton reported its
September quarter production on Tuesday, with copper output more
than a fifth higher than analysts at RBC Capital Markets had
forecast. It also raised its iron ore production forecast for
the 2014 financial year.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2150 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1744.66 0.01% 0.160
USD/JPY 98.16 -0.02% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6014 -- 0.012
SPOT GOLD 1314.89 -0.02% -0.250
US CRUDE 99.22 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 15392.20 -0.05% -7.45
ASIA ADRS 151.71 -0.41% -0.62
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St nearly flat on lackluster earnings
* U.S. crude sinks below $100, Brent gap widens
* Gold flat, volume light after last week's rally
* Copper steadies on hopes for delayed tapering
(Editing by Paul Simao)