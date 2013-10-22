(Adds stocks movement, analysts comments)
SYDNEY Oct 22 Australian shares rose 0.3
percent on Tuesday morning, led by BHP Billiton after
the global miner posted solid production results, while a rush
of U.S. data in coming days kept investors focused on the
implications for the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.
BHP Billiton gained 2.1 percent after it posted a 23 percent
rise in quarterly iron ore output and raised its production
forecast for the 2014 financial year.
Rival Rio Tinto Ltd rose 0.6 percent, while
Fortescue Metals Group climbed 2.1 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 16.2 points to 5,638.0 by
0022 GMT, holding around a five-year closing high touched the
previous day. The benchmark advanced 0.6 percent on Monday.
"The common view in the market is that U.S. is essentially
trapped in QE," said Andrew Quin, research strategy coordinator
at Patersons Securities. "so at least until new debt ceiling
negotiations get agreed probably in February, we doubt they are
going to do too much with QE between then and now."
Expectations are that the Fed will delay tapering its $85
billion-a-month bond-buying programme, especially after the
16-day government shutdown has raised uncertainty over whether
the economy can carry on with reduced stimulus.
A senior Fed official said on Monday that it will be "tough"
for the Fed to have sufficient confidence in the strength of the
U.S. recovery by its meeting in December to start reducing its
bond buying.
A batch of U.S. data is expected over coming days. The
crucial U.S. payrolls report due later in the global day may
provide investors with some answers, with a strong outcome
likely to feed speculation of a possible December taper.
Among banks, top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia
edged up 0.3 percent, and National Australia Bank
rose 0.4 percent. ANZ, NAB and Westpac Banking Corp
are due to report their full-year earnings in the Next
few weeks.
"With a week to go before we see ANZ's numbers I expect
history to repeat and for these three to rally into their
results," said Evan Lucas, a market strategist at IG in a note.
Australia's big four banks have enjoyed strong gains this
year on the back of robust earnings and generous dividends.
David Jones, Australia's second largest department
store chain, fell 2.1 percent on news its chief executive was
resigning for personal reasons.
Sundance Resources Ltd tumbled 7.7 percent after it
said it signed agreements to raise A$40 million via the issue of
convertible notes to Noble Group Ltd and an investor
consortium led by Blackstone.
APN News & Media Ltd surged 7.1 percent after the
company said it entered exclusive discussions with Quadrant
Private Equity to sell its remaining interest in APN outdoor for
A$69 million.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.5
percent to 4,826.6.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)