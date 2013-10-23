(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Oct 23 Australian shares extended their
rally into a seventh day on Wednesday and hit a fresh five-year
high after Wall Street stocks rose and metal prices firmed, but
gains were capped as higher-than-expected inflation data reduced
the odds of further rate cuts.
The local benchmark briefly traded above 5,400 points for
the first time since June 19, 2008, tracking U.S. stocks after a
lacklustre jobs report reinforced expectations the Federal
Reserve will maintain its stimulus into next year.
But it trimmed gains following statistics showing Australian
consumer prices rose more than economists had forecast.
"The quarter is traditionally a strong one so its quite
feasible that the next quarter will surprise on the downside,"
said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Markets.
"It's certainly a disappointing inflation outcome and a
further blow to those expecting another interest rate cut."
The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 14.4 points at 5,387.5
as of 0135 GMT, continuing its run of gains after the end of the
U.S. debt-ceiling impasse bolstered investor confidence.
Base material stocks lifted the market, with BHP Billiton
Ltd jumping 1.5 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd
adding 0.7 percent after copper prices rose. Fortescue Metals
Group Ltd gained 1.9 percent.
Newcrest Mining Ltd led the gold sector higher,
soaring 4.7 percent after bullion rose more than 2 percent to a
three-week high.
Analysts said investors were reassessing the value of
Australian resource stocks as recent production reports have
showed an uptick in meeting output targets while companies have
been successful in bearing down costs and capital expenditure.
Financials also underpinned the market, with National
Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
both edging 0.2 percent higher. Macquarie Group Ltd
, Australia's biggest investment bank, rose 0.3 percent.
But utilities weakened after AGL Energy Ltd cut its
earnings outlook. AGL Energy shares fell 2 percent to A$15.27, a
one-month low, while Envestra Ltd lost 1.6 percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent to trade at an all-time high of 4,856.1 points.
