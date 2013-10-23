SYDNEY, Oct 24 Australian stocks were set to have a cautious start on Thursday, after Wall Street fell on concerns about revenue growth and company forecasts, with lower metal prices set to dampen miners. * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, but was still a 6.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. The index fell 0.3 percent in the last session, snapping a six-day winning streak as higher-than-expected inflation data reduced the odds of further interest rate cuts. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,861.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as shares of heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar and semiconductor companies tumbled after they reported earnings, ending the S&P 500's four-session streak of record high finishes. * Copper slid more than 2 percent on Wednesday as fears of tighter monetary policy in top metals user China outweighed speculation that tepid U.S. jobs data will deter the Federal Reserve from tapering its stimulus this year. * Amcor said at its annual general meeting it remains confident of delivering increased earnings in the 2014 financial year. * Suncorp Group Ltd, Newcrest Mining, Toll Holdings and BHP Billiton are also holding annual general meetings on Thursday. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2205 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,746.38 -0.47% -8.290 USD/JPY 97.36 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.498 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1,330.91 -0.06% -0.830 US CRUDE 97.2 0.35% 0.340 DOW JONES 15,413.33 -0.35% -54.33 ASIA ADRS 149.76 -1.89% -2.89 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends down as Caterpillar falls, Boeing rallies * Oil down as U.S. inventories rise, spread trade volatile * Gold lower on profit-taking after 4-week high, weak oil * Copper falls on worries over China tightening For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on: (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang)