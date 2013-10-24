(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Oct 24 Australian shares edged up on
Thursday, led by strong financial and healthcare sectors, but
gains were limited as metals prices fell and sentiment was
dampened by concerns that China may act to restrict credit
growth.
Financials climbed with top lender the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia adding 0.8 percent to a record A$75.24.
Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group added 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent
respectively.
The big four banks have had a strong year with share prices
buoyed by strong dividend yields and record profits.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 22 points, or 0.4
percent, to 5,378.1 by 0015 GMT, hovering near a 5-year high.
The benchmark fell 0.3 percent in the last session, snapping a
six-day winning streak as higher-than-expected inflation data
reduced the odds of further interest rate cuts.
Investors also remained cautious on news that Chinese
money-market rates rose to three-month highs after the central
bank failed to inject cash for a second day, as regulators
showed signs of concern that loose liquidity might be fuelling
another round of risky credit growth.
"While news of rising Chinese short-term lending rates will
likely be used as an excuse for many investors to lock in recent
profits, selling should be limited," said Tim Radford, global
analyst at Rivkin Securities in a note.
The healthcare sector helped lift the market, led by
biotechnology firm CSL Ltd which climbed 1.2 percent.
Sonic Healthcare Ltd and Resmed Inc rallied
2.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.
"The quality names have seen good momentum over the past few
months, and continue to woo investors," said Jonathan Fyfe,
investment advisor at Wilson Investment Group.
Small drug technology company Phosphagenics Ltd
surged 43 percent to a 7-1/2 month high of A$0.015 after
announcing successful results from its multi-dose oxymorphone
Phase 1 trial.
Drug delivery company Acrux Ltd slumped 10.5
percent to A$2.80, a 10-month low after the company said sales
have been affected by a slowing market.
Basic materials lost ground, capping broader gains. Bluechip
miner BHP Billiton Ltd eased 0.1 percent after copper
slid more than 2 percent overnight. World no.4 iron ore miner
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd fell 0.4 percent
Sentiment on the local bourse was also dampened by a fall in
as U.S. stocks overnight after shares of heavy-equipment maker
Caterpillar and semiconductor companies tumbled after they
reported earnings, ending the S&P 500's four-session streak of
record high finishes.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.6
percent from record highs to trade at 4,848.6.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)