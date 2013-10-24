(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Oct 24 Australian shares rose 0.3
percent on Thursday, led by strength in the financial and
healthcare sectors, and after a preliminary survey showed
China's manufacturing sector had its fastest expansion in seven
months.
The October flash PMI figure, the earliest reading of
China's monthly economic performance, offers some positive news
after disappointing export figures and September's manufacturing
PMI, which had shown weak domestic demand.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 16.8 points to 5,372.9,
hovering at 5-year highs. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent in the
last session, snapping a six-day winning streak as
higher-than-expected inflation data reduced the odds of further
interest rate cuts.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.9
percent to 4,834.9.
