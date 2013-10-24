SYDNEY, Oct 25 Australian shares are seen
posting modest gains after Wall Street rose overnight on
continued stimulus hopes, though investors may seek to take
profit as the benchmark nears five-year highs.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent,
a 5.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent in early trade.
* U.S. stocks resumed their move up on Thursday as economic
data underscored views U.S. monetary stimulus will be in place
for the foreseeable future and earnings offered some upbeat
news.
* Copper dipped to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on
Thursday as persistent concerns about credit tightening in top
metals consumer China offset upbeat manufacturing growth there.
* Gold rose 1 percent overnight, breaking above $1,350 an
ounce for the first time in more than a month, on rekindled
buying prompted by expectations the Federal Reserve will
continue its monetary stimulus due to disappointing U.S. jobless
claims data.
* Mining company BHP Billiton Ltd said it was still
in talks to sell its stake in a major iron ore deposit in
Guinea, despite lengthy negotiations that have prompted
questions over the potential for a deal.
* Whitehaven Coal Ltd is due to release its
quarterly production report on Friday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2122 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1752.07 0.33% 5.690
USD/JPY 97.28 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5197 -- 0.035
SPOT GOLD 1346.55 1.11% 14.810
US CRUDE 97.22 0.37% 0.360
DOW JONES 15509.21 0.62% 95.88
ASIA ADRS 150.48 0.48% 0.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Wall St ends higher, resuming upward trend on Fed
* US oil prices rise, Brent/WTI narrows
* Gold up 1.4 pct, above $1,350/oz
* Copper falls on Chinese credit worries
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)