SYDNEY Oct 25 Australian shares gained 0.3
percent on Friday to hover at five-year highs, lifted by
financial and material stocks after Wall Street rose overnight
on continued stimulus hopes.
Financials underpinned the market with Westpac Banking Corp
adding 0.3 percent and National Australia Bank
rising 0.5 percent. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd
climbed 1.4 percent.
The banking sector has had a stellar year with share prices
buoyed by strong dividend yields and record profits.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 18.4 points to 5,391.3
by 0005 GMT, near a five-year high of 5,402.4 hit earlier in the
week. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday and is on track
to gain 1.3 percent for the week, its third consecutive week of
gains.
St Barbara Ltd and Perseus Mining Ltd
jumped 5 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively, after gold rose
1 percent overnight, breaking above $1,350 an ounce for the
first time in more than a month. Newcrest Mining Ltd,
the world's No. 3 gold miner, climbed 1.4 percent.
U.S. stocks resumed their move up as economic data
underscored views that U.S. monetary stimulus will be in place
for the foreseeable future and earnings offered some upbeat
news.
"I think risk appetite is certainly there," said Kara
Ordway, market maker at City Index, adding that U.S. data next
week including retail sales, jobs numbers and consumer
confidence will have a bearing on the local market.
"Next week may be the turning point in where we see either
the 'top' start to occur, or we'll push through these highs that
we're seeing traded."
Oil and gas explorers rose after U.S. oil futures recouped
losses in choppy trade overnight. Woodside Petroleum
rose 0.9 percent and Santos Ltd added 1.9 percent.
Whitehaven Coal Ltd jumped 3.2 percent after the
company entered into talks with lenders about restructuring a
A$1.2 billion debt facility due to delays in building its key
growth project, Maules Creek.
Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd
(WCB) rose more than 3 percent to a record high of
A$8.45 after Canada's Saputo Inc raised its takeover
offer for the company.
Wealth management company AMP Ltd dropped 4.9
percent after the company said it expects to revise its group
insurance business which will impact fourth-quarter and FY 2013
operating results.
Devine Ltd slumped 28 percent to a seven-week low
of A$0.95 after the company said it expects to report an
underlying loss before tax of approximately $15 million for the
six months ending Dec. 31.
New Zealand retirement village owner and operator
Metlifecare Ltd rose as much as 9.8 percent to a 5-1/2
year high of NZ$4.15 after its biggest shareholder, Australian
investor FKP Property Group Ltd, sold most of its 37.7
pct stake to utilities investor Infratil and the
government-owned New Zealand Superannuation Fund.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent to 4,860.6 points.
