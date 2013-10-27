SYDNEY, Oct 28 Australian shares are set to open
higher, led by the S&P 500, which ended at another record high
on strong technology shares and with investors looking to big
banks again for their earnings.
But weaker metal prices will probably keep miners in check.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent
To 5,418.0, a 31.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark inched up 0.3 percent on
Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index advanced 0.6
percent to 4,863.4 in early trade.
* The S&P 500 ended at another record high on Friday,
boosted by gains in technology shares after strong results from
Microsoft and Amazon.com.
* Copper fell on Friday to its lowest in two weeks on
expectations for a growing surplus, patchy data on global
factory growth and fears top consumer China would clamp down on
credit.
* Shanghai steel futures fell to their lowest in almost four
months on Friday, declining for the eighth week in 10 amid tepid
demand.
* Australia's largest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd
is pushing rapidly into home mortgages, threatening to
disrupt a highly profitable segment of the banking industry long
dominated by the country's top four lenders.
* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ)
, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National
Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) and Westpac Banking Corp
are on track to report a combined record profit for the
fifth consecutive year, starting Tuesday.
