SYDNEY, Oct 29 Australian shares fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday, pulling back from five-year highs as buying momentum paused ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting this week. Global miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd hobbled the market, falling 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, as China's iron ore futures dropped for a seventh straight session on a sluggish steel market. The S&P/ASX 200 index lost 25.9 points to 5,415.5. The benchmark jumped 1 percent on Monday to touch a five-year high at 5,457.3. The pullback was somewhat contained by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, which ended 1.2 percent higher on the back of a strong earnings report. It hit a record high of A$34.06 during the session. Shares in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Ltd (WCB) surged 5.3 percent, fueling expectations of a new takeover bid for the Australian dairy company. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down 0.2 percent to close at 4,852.6. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)