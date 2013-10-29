SYDNEY, Oct 30 Australian shares are likely to
track Wall Street higher on Wednesday, recovering from a fall in
the previous session, as investors expect that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will maintain its asset-purchase stimulus program
following its two-day policy meeting.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,434.0, a 18.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark dropped 0.5 percent on
Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1
percent to 4,855.9 in early trade.
* The Dow and S&P 500 indexes ended at record highs on
Tuesday after U.S. economic data supported views that the
Federal Reserve would keep its stimulus intact for several
months and IBM Corp rallied after the company announced
a stock buyback.
* Aluminium fell on Tuesday as the fund-buying and
short-covering that drove it to a two-month high dried up, while
copper steadied on bets the U.S. central bank will delay
tapering its monetary stimulus programme.
* Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday its
planned A$3.0 billion ($2.8 billion) acquisition of Australian
grain handler GrainCorp Ltd will likely be delayed
until early next year.
* Meridian Energy Ltd staged a successful debut
on Tuesday after New Zealand's government went to great lengths
to win over investors, but even more in the way of sweeteners
may be needed for the country's next asset sale.
* Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Wednesday it
was pursuing repricing of $5 bln senior secured credit facility.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2206 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,771.95 0.56% 9.840
USD/JPY 98.17 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5034 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1,344.16 0.03% 0.470
US CRUDE 97.64 -0.57% -0.560
DOW JONES 15,680.35 0.72% 111.42
ASIA ADRS 150.27 0.59% 0.88
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 end at highs on stimulus hopes, IBM
* Oil drops on Libyan export resumption hopes
* Gold falls on dollar rise, awaits Fed statement
* Aluminium falls as fund-buying, short-covering dry up
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double-click on:
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang, editing by G Crosse)