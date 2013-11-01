(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 1 Australian shares fell 0.3 percent
on Friday, treading cautiously into a new month as global
anxiety over the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus-tapering plans
checked demand for riskier assets.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 14.4 points to finish the
week at 5,411.1. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Thursday,
and rose 0.5 percent for the week to cap the fourth consecutive
week of gains.
The marker recouped some of its earlier losses after a
survey of manufacturing from Australia's major trading partner
China showed the sector grew at the fastest pace in 18 months in
October.
The official Purchasing Mangers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.4
last month from September's 51.1, beating economists' consensus
forecast of 51.2.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent to finish at 4,913.8.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)