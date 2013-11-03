SYDNEY, Nov 4 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Monday on better-than-expected manufacturing data from the United States, while investors will watch for a slew of local economic data on the day and the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision on Tuesday. * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,414.0, a 2.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on Friday, but ended the month 4 percent higher to hover at five-year highs. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.4 point to 4,912.5 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Friday after surprisingly strong manufacturing data overshadowed expectations that the Federal Reserve might reduce stimulus earlier than expected. * Copper steadied on Friday as a strong dollar cut back earlier gains from strong Chinese manufacturing data, which reinforced expectations for economic stability in the world's top metals consumer. * Westpac Banking Corp booked an 8 percent climb in full-year cash earnings and marked its fourth straight year of record profits, on a stronger performance across all its operating divisions and a 30 percent fall in bad debts. * Australia will release a slew of economic data later on the day, including house prices and retails sales for the third quarter. * Whitehaven Coal Ltd, Australia's second largest independent coal company holds its annual general meeting on Monday. Delays on a major growth project and weak coal prices have pummelled shares of Whitehaven to 4-1/2-year lows and could pressure the Australian firm to raise equity in 2014, putting its top shareholder in a tricky position. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2124 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1761.64 0.29% 5.100 USD/JPY 98.78 0.33% 0.320 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.62 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1314.74 0.01% 0.140 US CRUDE 94.61 -1.84% -1.770 DOW JONES 15615.55 0.45% 69.80 ASIA ADRS 149.18 -0.06% -0.08 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends higher after factory data; Dow, S&P up for week * Brent sheds nearly $3 on strong dollar, spread narrows * Gold falls, posts sharp weekly drop on Fed worries * Copper steady as strong dollar offsets China factory data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Walsh)