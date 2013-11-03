SYDNEY, Nov 4 Australian shares are likely to
open higher on Monday on better-than-expected manufacturing data
from the United States, while investors will watch for a slew of
local economic data on the day and the Reserve Bank of
Australia's rate decision on Tuesday.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,414.0, a 2.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on
Friday, but ended the month 4 percent higher to hover at
five-year highs.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 1.4
point to 4,912.5 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday after surprisingly strong
manufacturing data overshadowed expectations that the Federal
Reserve might reduce stimulus earlier than expected.
* Copper steadied on Friday as a strong dollar cut back
earlier gains from strong Chinese manufacturing data, which
reinforced expectations for economic stability in the world's
top metals consumer.
* Westpac Banking Corp booked an 8 percent climb in
full-year cash earnings and marked its fourth straight year of
record profits, on a stronger performance across all its
operating divisions and a 30 percent fall in bad debts.
* Australia will release a slew of economic data later on
the day, including house prices and retails sales for the third
quarter.
* Whitehaven Coal Ltd, Australia's second largest
independent coal company holds its annual general meeting on
Monday.
Delays on a major growth project and weak coal prices have
pummelled shares of Whitehaven to 4-1/2-year lows and could
pressure the Australian firm to raise equity in 2014, putting
its top shareholder in a tricky position.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2124 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1761.64 0.29% 5.100
USD/JPY 98.78 0.33% 0.320
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.62 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1314.74 0.01% 0.140
US CRUDE 94.61 -1.84% -1.770
DOW JONES 15615.55 0.45% 69.80
ASIA ADRS 149.18 -0.06% -0.08
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Walsh)