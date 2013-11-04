(Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Nov 4 Australian shares edged slightly
higher on Monday helped by better-than-expected retail sales and
house price figures after a stronger close on Wall Street,
though selling in major lender Westpac limited gains.
Westpac Banking Corp fell 0.2 percent after
reporting an 8 percent rise in full-year cash earnings and a 30
percent fall in bad debts. Investors worried the
country's second-biggest bank by market value is losing out in a
price war over residential mortgages.
Among the 'Big Four' banks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
rose 0.6 percent and Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group added 0.1 percent.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 7.4 points to 5,418.8 by
0056 GMT, hovering at four-year highs. The benchmark slipped 0.3
percent on Friday, but ended the month 4 percent higher.
"We are bullish going into next year, but it wouldn't
surprise to see some sort of breather ... We think any pullback
is going to be very shallow," said Martin Lakos, division
director at Macquarie Bank.
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after surprisingly strong
manufacturing data overshadowed expectations that the Federal
Reserve might reduce stimulus earlier than expected.
Retailers David Jones Ltd jumped 4.1 percent to
six-week highs, while rival Myer Holdings Ltd climbed 2
percent after better-than-expected retail sales numbers
. Electronics and entertainment retailer JB Hi Fi
Ltd rallied 1.7 percent.
"There's absolutely no doubt that the Reserve Bank is
hanging out to see consumers get some traction with this slow
interest rate environment," said Lakos, ahead of a central bank
policy meeting on Tuesday.
Among construction companies, Leighton Holdings Ltd
firmed 1.2 percent as house prices rose 1.9 percent in the third
quarter.
Capping broader gains, defensives traded lower, with top
telecommunications company Telstra Corporation Ltd
slipping 0.1 percent while consumer retail staple Woolworths Ltd
lost 0.6 percent.
Embattled surfwear company Billabong International Ltd
recovered earlier losses to climb 1.3 percent after
announcing plans to sell its Canadian retail chain West 49 for
C$9 million to C$11 million ($8.62 million to $10.53 million) to
fashion retailer YM Inc.
Shares in Whitehaven Coal Ltd lost 2.2 percent to
A$1.57 after its chairman said the company was not looking to
raise funds, as delays on a major growth project and weak coal
prices increased pressure the firm to raise equity.
Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd plumbed 4.3 percent after the
beverage company announced it expected lower annual earnings.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 4,907.7.
($1 = 1.0444 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)