(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 4 Australian shares reversed earlier
gains to fall 0.4 percent on Monday as selling in major lender
Westpac and uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus
programme offset better-than-expected retail sales and house
price figures.
Westpac Banking Corp lost 1.1 percent after
reporting an 8 percent rise in full-year cash earnings and a 30
percent fall in bad debts. Investors worried the
country's second-biggest bank by market value is losing out in a
price war over residential mortgages.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 20.6 points to finish at
5,390.5. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on Friday, but ended
the month 4 percent higher.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to finish the session at 4,910.7.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)