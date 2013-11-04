SYDNEY Nov 5 Australian shares are seen edging
higher on Tuesday following Wall Street, however investors may
exercise caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy
meeting due later in the day.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent,
a 7.5-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday in light trading volume
as investors were reluctant to make big bets with S&P 500 index
just below the all-time closing high.
* Copper fell for a third consecutive session overnight due
to a drop in the euro, but remained firmly within a range that
has persisted for months on uncertainty about the outlook for
demand from top consumer China.
* Gold prices ended nearly flat in light trade, supported by
a weak dollar and backing from senior Fed officials of continued
monetary stimulus, but pressured by caution ahead of an
important U.S. payrolls report.
* Whitehaven Coal Ltd sees no need to raise equity,
its chairman said on Monday, in response to speculation the
miner may require fresh funds in the face of weak coal prices
tha thave pushed its shares to four-and-a-half-year lows.
* The Reserve Bank of Australia will have its monthly policy
meeting at 0330 GMT and is almost certain to leave interest
rates unchanged for a third month amid signs past cuts are
filtering through to economic activity, particularly in the
housing market.
