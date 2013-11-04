SYDNEY Nov 5 Australian shares are seen edging higher on Tuesday following Wall Street, however investors may exercise caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting due later in the day.

* Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 7.5-point premium/discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday.

* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.

* U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday in light trading volume as investors were reluctant to make big bets with S&P 500 index just below the all-time closing high.

* Copper fell for a third consecutive session overnight due to a drop in the euro, but remained firmly within a range that has persisted for months on uncertainty about the outlook for demand from top consumer China.

* Gold prices ended nearly flat in light trade, supported by a weak dollar and backing from senior Fed officials of continued monetary stimulus, but pressured by caution ahead of an important U.S. payrolls report.

* Whitehaven Coal Ltd sees no need to raise equity, its chairman said on Monday, in response to speculation the miner may require fresh funds in the face of weak coal prices tha thave pushed its shares to four-and-a-half-year lows.

* The Reserve Bank of Australia will have its monthly policy meeting at 0330 GMT and is almost certain to leave interest rates unchanged for a third month amid signs past cuts are filtering through to economic activity, particularly in the housing market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2219 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1767.93 0.36% 6.290 USD/JPY 98.62 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6035 -- -0.016 SPOT GOLD 1314.29 -0.01% -0.070 US CRUDE 94.45 -0.17% -0.160 DOW JONES 15639.12 0.15% 23.57 ASIA ADRS 149.26 0.05% 0.08 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St edges up in choppy trade; Blackberry slumps * Brent edges up after dip into contango amid ample supplies * Gold ends flat, underpinned by dollar drop, volume weak * Copper falls on uncertain demand outlook for China

