SYDNEY Nov 5 Australian shares rose on Tuesday
morning, as miners gained on rising iron ore prices while banks
recovered ahead of the outcome of the Reserve Bank of
Australia's policy-setting meeting later in the day.
A positive day on Wall Street provided early momentum, with
investors sitting back to await more U.S. data for clues on when
the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to trim its stimulus.
"Investors [will also be] anticipating key U.S. non-farm
payroll data due Friday night for more Fed Reserve tapering
clues," said Tracey Warren, stockbroking sales executive at CMC
Markets Stockbroking in a note to clients.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was hovering near
five-year highs, rising 0.7 percent to 5,427.7 in subdued
trading by 0014 GMT.
Activity thinned out ahead of the Melbourne Cup horse races
in Victoria later in the day, with 108.7 million shares trading
hands in early trade, compared to a year-to-date daily moving
average of 687 million shares.
Westpac Banking Corp added 0.9 percent, recovering
from a drop in the previous session, while the Commonwealth Bank
of Australia rose 0.7 percent.
Flagship miner BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 0.9 percent
and rival Rio Tinto Ltd rallied 1.7 percent as Chinese
iron ore futures rose for a fourth session in a row on Monday,
supported by firmer outlook for demand as steel prices
recovered.
Defensives also supported the market. Telstra Corporation
Ltd edged 0.2 percent higher while Woolworths Ltd
rose 0.3 percent.
A strong earnings season, particularly led by banks, and a
recovering economy have driven a rally in the Australian market,
although uncertainty over the Fed's stimulus has checked demand
recently.
Investors were keeping an eye on the RBA's meeting although
no surprises are expected.
Australia's central bank is almost certain to leave interest
rates unchanged for a third month amid signs past cuts are
filtering through to economic activity, particularly in the
housing market.
"Yesterday's economic releases entrenched widely held
expectations that the RBA will leave interest rates unchanged,"
said CMC's Warren, referring to upbeat retail sales and house
price data.
Elsewhere, Whitehaven Coal Ltd jumped 3.4 percent,
recouping all of the previous session's losses after its
chairman said on Monday the company sees no need to raise equity
.
Panoramic Resources Ltd slumped 15.4 percent to
A$0.27, a two-week low after the company said it will raise up
to A$15.12 million via a two tranche placement, with a maximum
of A$10 million to be raised via a share purchase plan.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,919.4.
