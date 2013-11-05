(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 5 Australian shares rose 0.8 percent
on Tuesday, as miners gained on rising iron ore prices while
investors looked past a widely expected decision by the Reserve
Bank of Australia to keep rates steady for a third consecutive
month.
Australia's central bank held rates at a record low of 2.5
percent on Tuesday, saying past cuts were supporting demand, but
cautioned that a full recovery might not be possible without a
weaker currency.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 41.5 points to finish at
5,432. Activity was thin due to the Melbourne cup horse races in
Victoria, with a total 403 million shares trading hands during
the session, compared to a year-to-date daily moving average of
some 687 million shares.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to finish the session at an all-time closing high of
4,938.7 points.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)