SYDNEY, Nov 6 Australian stocks were poised for a lacklustre start on Wednesday given no strong offshore lead, while investors may buy into banks again after Commonwealth Bank of Australia's posted its first quarter trading update. * Local share price index futures edged down 0.1 percent to 5,412, a 20.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,952.0 in early trade. * New Zealand's jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent in the three months to Sept 30, according to Statistics NZ's seasonally adjusted household labour force survey released on Wednesday. * The Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday following two sessions of gains as investors weighed the implications of strong economic data for the path of monetary policy over the next several months. * Copper steadied on Tuesday as an upbeat global manufacturing survey and signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is in no rush to end its commodities-friendly stimulus measures offset a stronger dollar. * Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's top lender by market value, posted a 13.5 percent rise in first quarter cash earnings, in line with analysts' forecasts as revenue growth outweighed pressure on its interest margin. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2208 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1762.97 -0.28% -4.960 USD/JPY 98.49 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6696 -- 0.068 SPOT GOLD 1311.2 0.02% 0.210 US CRUDE 93.69 -0.98% -0.930 DOW JONES 15618.22 -0.13% -20.90 ASIA ADRS 148.13 -0.76% -1.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P 500 down after 2-day winning streak; Tesla plunges on outlook * Brent falls, U.S. oil hits 4-month low as supplies increase * Gold falls for 7th day on dollar rise, technicals * Copper steady on global factory pick-up, dollar weighs For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)