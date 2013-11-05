SYDNEY, Nov 6 Australian stocks were poised for
a lacklustre start on Wednesday given no strong offshore lead,
while investors may buy into banks again after Commonwealth Bank
of Australia's posted its first quarter trading update.
* Local share price index futures edged down 0.1
percent to 5,412, a 20.0-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.8
percent on Tuesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 4,952.0 in early trade.
* New Zealand's jobless rate fell to 6.2 percent in the
three months to Sept 30, according to Statistics NZ's seasonally
adjusted household labour force survey released on Wednesday.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday following
two sessions of gains as investors weighed the implications of
strong economic data for the path of monetary policy over the
next several months.
* Copper steadied on Tuesday as an upbeat global
manufacturing survey and signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is in no
rush to end its commodities-friendly stimulus measures offset a
stronger dollar.
* Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's top
lender by market value, posted a 13.5 percent rise in first
quarter cash earnings, in line with analysts' forecasts as
revenue growth outweighed pressure on its interest margin.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2208 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1762.97 -0.28% -4.960
USD/JPY 98.49 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6696 -- 0.068
SPOT GOLD 1311.2 0.02% 0.210
US CRUDE 93.69 -0.98% -0.930
DOW JONES 15618.22 -0.13% -20.90
ASIA ADRS 148.13 -0.76% -1.13
-------------------------------------------------------------
* Dow, S&P 500 down after 2-day winning streak; Tesla plunges
on outlook
* Brent falls, U.S. oil hits 4-month low as supplies increase
* Gold falls for 7th day on dollar rise, technicals
* Copper steady on global factory pick-up, dollar weighs
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471
4234)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)