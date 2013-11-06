(Adds analysts quotes, stocks on the move)
SYDNEY Nov 6 Australian shares pulled back 0.3
percent on Wednesday with investors in a quandary between solid
economic data from the U.S. and qualms around the Federal
Reserve's stimulus plans.
Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia bucked
the trend of slipping banks to climb 1.3 percent, hitting a
record high of A$78.40 earlier, after it posted a 13.5 percent
rise in first-quarter cash profit, in line with market
forecasts.
But other big banks reported lost ground -- Westpac Banking
Corp losing 0.9 percent and National Australia Bank Ltd
dropping 0.3 percent.
"Investors have digested record profits from the big banks
now, and tend to lock in some profits on the recent rally," said
Biyi Cheng, head of dealing APAC at City Index.
Australia's "big four" banks have had a bumper year
supported by their strong earnings and generous dividends.
Wealth manager AMP Ltd fell nearly 1.0 percent
after it said it was seeking to raise A$200 million from issuing
new securities.
The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 16.0 points to 5,416.0
by 0036 GMT. The benchmark 0.8 percent on Tuesday. Trade was
subdued following Tuesday's Melbourne Cup -- an event in
Australia's spring horse-racing carnival associated with lavish
corporate hospitality.
Investors are hastily analysing the impact of strong
economic data, including the better-than-expected service
industry index overnight, on the Federal Reserve's decision to
keep its stimulus in place, which has been instrumental in
spurring a rally in global stocks.
"Markets are beginning to react to the possibility that this
will allow the Fed to wind back stimulus faster than had
previously anticipated," Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at
CMC Markets, said in a note to clients.
The Fed has stressed its decision to change the level of
stimulus is data-dependent.
Defensives came under pressure, as Telstra Corporation Ltd
edged down 0.1 percent and supermarket giant
Woolworths Ltd lost 0.4 percent.
Department store David Jones ltd lost 4.2 percent,
after local media reported it would conduct an extensive review
of its property portfolio as it headed into a period of leases
coming up for renewal.
BHP Billiton Ltd edged up 0.1 percent, while rival
Rio Tinto Ltd gained 0.6 percent, after copper prices
steadied on Tuesday after an upbeat global manufacturing survey
came out. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd gained 1.9
percent.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,949.2. New Zealand's jobless rate fell to 6.2
percent in the three months to Sept 30, according to Statistics
NZ's seasonally adjusted household labour force survey published
on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)