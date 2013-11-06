MELBOURNE, Nov 7 Australian shares are set to
open up on Thursday after Wall Street rose to a record high, but
gains will be held back as National Australia Bank trades
without rights to its dividend.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
to 5,430.0, but that was a 3.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was flat on
Wednesday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent in early trade.
* The Dow industrials closed at a record high, led by gains
in Microsoft Corp and encouraging European economic
data, while the S&P 500 also rose but closed shy of its own
record.
* Copper edged lower on Wednesday due in part to concerns
about surplus supply in the long term, though the drop was
limited by a weaker dollar and strengthening expectations for
extended U.S. monetary stimulus.
* Investors will be watching for outlooks on 2014 from
supermarkets-to-coal conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd and
Fairfax Media Ltd at the annual shareholder meetings on
Thursday.
* Dow, S&P close higher on Microsoft, Europe
* U.S. crude up on surprise drop in U.S. gasoline stocks
* Gold rises on dollar drop, snaps seven-day decline
* Copper falls slightly, checked by weak dollar
