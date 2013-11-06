MELBOURNE, Nov 7 Australian shares are set to open up on Thursday after Wall Street rose to a record high, but gains will be held back as National Australia Bank trades without rights to its dividend. * Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent to 5,430.0, but that was a 3.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was flat on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent in early trade. * The Dow industrials closed at a record high, led by gains in Microsoft Corp and encouraging European economic data, while the S&P 500 also rose but closed shy of its own record. * Copper edged lower on Wednesday due in part to concerns about surplus supply in the long term, though the drop was limited by a weaker dollar and strengthening expectations for extended U.S. monetary stimulus. * Investors will be watching for outlooks on 2014 from supermarkets-to-coal conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd and Fairfax Media Ltd at the annual shareholder meetings on Thursday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2142 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1770.49 0.43% 7.520 USD/JPY 98.67 0.18% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6439 -- -0.018 SPOT GOLD 1317.96 0.53% 6.970 US CRUDE 94.9 1.64% 1.530 DOW JONES 15746.88 0.82% 128.66 ASIA ADRS 148.90 0.52% 0.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P close higher on Microsoft, Europe * U.S. crude up on surprise drop in U.S. gasoline stocks * Gold rises on dollar drop, snaps seven-day decline * Copper falls slightly, checked by weak dollar For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234)