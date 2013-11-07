A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-North Korea on parade
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
SYDNEY, Nov 8 Australian shares are seen dipping at the open on Friday as Wall Street fell overnight, while a fall in metals prices could hit mining stocks and trade may be cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's quarterly monetary policy statement. * Local share price index futures fell 0.6 percent, a 23-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent in early trade. * Frenzied buying in Twitter shares grabbed Wall Street's attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged well above expectations. But major indexes ended lower with the S&P 500 suffering its worst daily decline since August. * Copper was steady on Thursday, but other metals sank under the weight of a strong dollar following better-than-expected U.S. growth data and a surprise European Central Bank rate cut. * Gold fell to a three-week low, reversing early gains to end down nearly 1 percent. * Competition concerns about Archer Daniel Midland Co's A$3.0 billion ($2.9 billion) takeover of GrainCorp should be addressed by regulation, the Australian company said on Thursday as political tensions over the deal resurfaced. * A 3-percent holding in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd was put up for sale on Thursday looking to fetch A$503 million ($479 million) through a book-build underwritten and run by CIMB, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. * Australia's Queensland state plans to offer incentives including reduced state royalties and access to a port site to companies looking to develop coal mines in the state's Galilee Basin, the state's premier said on Thursday. * The Commonwealth Bank of Australia will hold its AGM later in the day. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2219 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,747.15 -1.32% -23.340 USD/JPY 98.1 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6018 -- -0.038 SPOT GOLD 1,307.27 -0.02% -0.280 US CRUDE 94.35 -0.47% -0.450 DOW JONES 15,593.98 -0.97% -152.90 ASIA ADRS 146.03 -1.93% -2.87 -------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 suffers worst day since late Aug; Twitter surges * Brent tumbles on Iran talks; spread narrows * Gold drops to 3-week low on ECB rate cut, U.S. GDP * Copper steady, other metals weighed down by dollar For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on: (Reporting by Thuy Ong, editing by G Crosse)
BERLIN, April 15 German prosecutors have doubts about the authenticity of letters that suggested Islamist militants attacked soccer team Borussia Dortmund's bus and a newspaper cited an investigator as saying right-wing extremists were probably behind the bomb attack.