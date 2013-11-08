(Updates to close)
SYDNEY Nov 8 A poor session on Wall Street
pushed Australian shares 0.4 percent lower on Friday as index
heavy-weight Westpac traded ex-dividend but the downside was
tempered after Australia's central bank kept the door open to
further interest rate cuts.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 21.3 points to finish
the week at 5,400.7. The benchmark eased 0.2 percent on Thursday
and was down 0.2 percent for the week, snapping four weeks of
consecutive gains.
Trading was also characterized by caution ahead of the U.S.
payrolls data later in the day as investors look for further
clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to taper its
stimulus.
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent to finish the session at 4,951.4.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)