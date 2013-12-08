SYDNEY, Reuters (Dec 9) - Australian shares are set to open
higher on Monday, recovering from an eight-week closing low last
week after a robust jobs report from the U.S. gave investors
confidence the economy is gaining momentum.
* Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 5,209.0, a 23-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. Australian shares slid 0.2 percent to an
eight-week closing low on Friday.
* New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at
4,714.9 in early trade.
* U.S. stocks soared on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500
ending a five-day losing streak after a robust jobs report gave
traders confidence the economic recovery was gaining strength.
* Copper rose on Friday, underpinned by tightening near-term
supply but gains were capped by a firmer dollar after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
* Education training provider Vocation will list on the
Australian Securities Exchange on Monday, raising as much as
A$253 million.
* Australian job advertisement data for November is due
later in the day.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2125 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1805.09 1.12% 20.060
USD/JPY 102.96 1.12% 1.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8589 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1229.19 0.01% 0.140
US CRUDE 97.65 0.28% 0.270
DOW JONES 16020.20 1.26% 198.69
ASIA ADRS 148.65 1.25% 1.83
-------------------------------------------------------------
